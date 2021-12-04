What was the cause of death for country star Stonewall Jackson?

Stonewall Jackson, a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY and a country singer, died on December 4, 2021.

He died at the age of 89.

On November 3, 1956, Stonewall Jackson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, making him the longest-serving member of the organization.

On Saturday morning, he succumbed to vascular dementia.

Jackson will be honored during the Opry performance on Saturday night.

Jackson was known for songs like Waterloo, Don’t Be Angry, and I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water, which charted more than 40 times on the Billboard country singles chart throughout his career.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.