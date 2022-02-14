What was the cause of death for Ivan Reitman?

What was Ivan Reitman’s name, and how did he die?

According to his family, Ivan Reitman, a HOLLYWOOD film director, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The actor was best known for directing films like the 1984 classic Ghostbusters and had 74 producer credits to his name.

Ivan was born into a family of Hungarian Jews in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia, on October 27, 1946.

His mother survived Auschwitz and his father fought in the Czech resistance, according to reports.

Ivan’s family emigrated to Canada when he was four years old, to escape their country’s postwar regime.

According to the Associated Press, they did so by squatting in a barge’s nailed-down hold and then joining a family member in North America.

Ivan began his entertainment career after settling into his new home, attending McMaster University in Ontario to study music and drama.

He began making movies after graduation, and his first big break came when he produced National Lampoon’s Animal House in 1978 and Meatballs in 1979.

Following that, he directed a string of hits, including the critically acclaimed Ghostbusters in 1984.

The ghoulishly funny film, which co-starred Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis, earned nearly (dollar)300 million worldwide and two Oscar nominations.

He went on to direct Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and produce comedies such as Beethoven, Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, Old School, and EuroTrip after establishing his film production company in 1998.

After collaborating with his son on the reboot of his 1980s classic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, he made his final film contribution in 2021.

He described it as a “very personal and sometimes tear-inducing experience” to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021.

The iconic director died “unexpectedly” in his sleep in Montecito, California on February 12, 2022, according to Ivan’s family.

Following his death, a family statement read, “Our family is grieving the untimely loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.”

“We take comfort in knowing that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world,” the statement concluded.

“While we grieve privately, we hope that those who knew him through his films will never forget him.”

The cause of death has not been revealed as of this writing.

Geneviève Robert, Ivan’s wife, was born in 1976.

They had three children together, two daughters and his son Jason, who went on to become a film director as well.

After directing Juno in 2007 and Up In The Air in 2009, the 44-year-old received critical acclaim.

The recession drama starring George Clooney received rave reviews and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

……

