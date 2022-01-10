What was the cause of death for James Mtume?

What caused James Mtume’s death?

James Mtume was a renowned percussionist who worked in a variety of genres.

At the age of 76, he passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Following his death on Sunday, no cause of death has been established for James Mtume.

According to the Daily News, “a lot of people didn’t realize Mtume was so political and savvy in so many different areas.” Fatiyn Muhammad, host and executive producer of the WBLS radio show Open Line, said, “A lot of people didn’t know Mtume was so political and savvy in so many different areas.”

“It felt as if the room’s air was being sucked out.”

Mtume was a unique person.”

Mtume, who was born in 1946, is best known for his hit song Juicy Fruit, which he released in 1983.