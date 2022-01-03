What was the cause of death for Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson?

What was Jody ‘Babydol’ Gibson’s cause of death, and who was she?

In the 1980s and 1990s, JODY “Babydol” Gibson was an American madam who worked in Hollywood.

According to TMZ, she died on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the age of 64.

Gibson was found dead in her Yucca Valley home around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to TMZ, after reportedly losing a significant amount of weight.

She ran an escort agency in the United States and Europe in the 1980s and 1990s, employing hundreds of women.

Gibson served time in prison in the early 2000s after being convicted of felony pimping and operating an escort agency in Los Angeles during the 1980s and 1990s.

