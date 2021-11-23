What was the cause of death for Robert Downey Sr.?

What caused the death of Robert Downey Sr.?

On Wednesday, July 7, ROBERT DOWNEY Sr, the father of Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr, died tragically.

Downey Sr died at the age of 85.

The 85-year-old director, writer, cinematographer, and actor was well-known.

He is best known for writing and directing the underground film Putney Swope, a well-known anti-establishment satire on Madison Avenue advertising.

Downey Sr. is also known for his roles in the films Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and To Live and Die in Los Angeles.

The film mogul was a native New Yorker who was married to bestselling author Rosemary Rogers and father to Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

His wife told the New York Daily News that he died in his sleep at home on July 7th.

Downey Sr died at the age of 85, after a five-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

On June 24, Downey Sr. celebrated his 85th birthday.

The 85-year-old was a key figure in independent cinema in the 1950s and 1960s, creating micro-budget films with a distinctly counter-cultural sensibility and a penchant for sharp cultural observations and trenchant humor.

Downey Jr used Instagram to both mourn and honor his father’s death.

He wrote in the caption of an early photograph of Downey Sr:

“Rest in peace, Bob D Sr.

1936-2021…Last night, after years of battling Parkinson’s disease, Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep…he was a true maverick filmmaker who remained remarkably optimistic throughout..”

“They were happily married for just over 2000 years, according to my stepmother’s calculations.”

You are a saint, Rosemary Rogers-Downey, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Following the news of Downey Sr.’s death, fans flocked to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to the actor.

“Robert Downey Sr RIP you lived well and your son will continue your legacy,” one fan wrote.

“RIP robert downey sr. putney swope a classic!” wrote another admirer.

A third supporter added his two cents by tweeting a photo of Downey Sr and his son, Downey Jr, with the simple caption “RIP to Robert Downey Sr.”

“@RobertDowneyJrin this day… We love you 3000… ROBERT DOWNEY SR Rip,” another tweeted to Downey Sr’s son.

