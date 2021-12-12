What was the cause of death for Vicente Fernández?

Vicente Fernández, a Mexican singer and icon, died at the age of 81 years.

His death was caused by a number of health issues.

Vicente Fernández was a cultural icon in Mexico who was widely recognized.

Throughout his career, he sold over 65 million albums and appeared in over 35 films.

He was known as the ‘king of rancheras,’ and ‘Chente’ to his adoring fans.

“His songs are a staple in Hispanic households,” News 4 reports, “but his music was internationally known.”

His most well-known songs included ‘El Rey’ and ‘Volver, volver.’

He was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002, winning three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys.

On December 12, 2021, Fernández, who was 81 years old, died in Guadalajara.

He had been hospitalized for four months after a fall at his ranch.

Fernández had already been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages their nerves.

Fernández had surgery in 2012 to remove nearly half of his liver due to a tumor.

He also had three hernias removed and was dealing with pulmonary thrombosis.

On Twitter, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, paid tribute to the singer.

The death of the Mexican icon was confirmed by his personal Instagram account.

