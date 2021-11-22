What was the cause of death of Tiger King’s Jeff Johnson?

Jeff Johnson of TIGER King is said to have committed suicide after arguing with his wife while their two children were in another room.

Johnson previously appeared in Tiger King’s fourth episode, which went on to become one of the most popular documentary series in 2020.

Jeff Johnson appeared in only one episode of the Tiger King show, providing backstory on Carole Baskin’s feud with Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

After the Tiger King became affiliated with Jeff Lowe, Johnson, a former reptile dealer, allegedly had a feud with Joe Exotic.

He ran an online campaign claiming that both Joe Exotic and Lowe were liars.

Johnson’s house was set ablaze not long after, but there was no evidence of a link.

Johnson became the second person featured in the Tiger King documentary to take his own life.

Travis Maldonado, the Tiger King’s third husband, died in an accident while filming the documentary.

He knew the gun was loaded, but he was confident it wouldn’t fire because it didn’t have a magazine in it.

Before first responders could arrive, the 23-year-old passed away.

Johnson died on November 22 after an argument with his wife in their garage on September 8, 2021, according to TMZ.

Johnson grabbed a Glock-style handgun and put it to his head before pulling the trigger, according to his wife.

Officers arrived on the scene and rushed Johnson to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, despite the fact that he still had a pulse.

Johnson’s wife told police that he had never attempted suicide before and did not suffer from mental illness.

On September 3, 2021, Erik Cowie, who also starred in Tiger King, passed away.

He died from chronic alcohol abuse about a year after the show aired, according to police.

On November 17, the second season of Tiger King premiered on Netflix, reuniting Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic after a feud.

On the platform, you can watch every episode.

