What was the cause of Jay Weaver’s death and who was he?

After a battle with Covid-19, VOCALIST Jay Weaver died unexpectedly.

On January 3, 2022, his brother and bandmate announced the news.

Big Daddy Weave, a Christian rock band from Alabama, featured Jay Weaver on vocals.

Mike and Jay Weaver, Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon, and Brian Beihl are the members of the band.

The band was formed in 1998 after the members met in college at the University of Mobile.

In 2001, they released Neighborhoods, their first studio album.

Mike Weaver, Big Daddy Weave vocalist Jay’s brother, confirmed his brother’s death on social media on Monday morning, captioning the post: “Thank you for your love and prayers, friends.”

Take a look at Mike’s message.”

“I’m sorry to bring this news to you, but I’m looking forward to celebrating where he is now.”

Mike said in a video posted to Big Daddy Weave’s Instagram that his brother Jay “went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago.”

“You’ve seen him fight an uphill battle, and you’ve aided him greatly.”

“Jesus was right there to catch COVID even though he took his last breath,” he added.

Prior to Jay’s death, the band sent out a message to their fans, requesting prayers and support as he battled his illness.

On Instagram, they wrote, “Friends, would you please pray for Jay, his wife Emily, and their children?”

“Jay has been in the hospital for five days, battling Covid.

Would you join us in praying for Jay’s complete healing and his family’s peace? We pray in Jesus’ name.

“From Jay’s wife Emily: I am pleading with you all to pray for Jay,” the post continued.

Since Tuesday, he’s been in the hospital.

He is putting up a valiant fight.

As I peer through the window of his door, I notice it on him.

Yes, he is infected with the dreadful virus.

“All I want is for things to get better for my best friend.”

