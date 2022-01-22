What was the cause of Regina King’s son Ian Alexandra Jr’s death?

What happened to Regina King’s son Ian Alexandra Jr?

Ian Alexander Jr., the 26-year-old son of actress Regina King, has died.

Her son was a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” the Oscar winner said, describing him as a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

Regina King’s only child with former husband Ian Alexander Sr. was Ian Alexander Jr.

Ian was a DJ and singer-songwriter who went by the stage name Desduné and recently posted on Instagram about an upcoming event at Bardot later this month.

Regina recently used Instagram to encourage her followers to support her son’s new single, Green Eyes.

In May 2021, he told Flaunt Magazine that he hoped to turn his private dinner parties into a restaurant.

The Emmy winner frequently discussed her close relationship with her son, revealing in 2017 on The View that the two had matching tattoos.

“We were taking Kabbalah classes,” she explained.

‘Let’s pick three [designs]each and not tell each other which ones they are; whichever one matches, that’s the one we’ll get tattooed,’ he said, and we both chose unconditional love.”

Ian was frequently seen with Regina on red carpets, most recently at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where he dubbed her “super mom.”

“She doesn’t let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have,” he told E! News.

“It’s fantastic to have a mother with whom I can enjoy spending time.”

Regina King, 51, issued a statement on Friday confirming the death of her only child, calling Ian a "bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others."

Although no cause of death has been disclosed, both PEOPLE and the blog lovebscott.com have reported that he committed suicide.

Two days before his death, he turned 26.

The Oscar winner, 51, issued a statement on Friday confirming the death of her only child, calling Ian a “bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

“The loss of Ian has devastated our family to the core,” the statement reads.

“He was such a shining star who genuinely cared about other people’s happiness.”

During this private time, our family requests that you treat us with respect.

Thank you very much.”

Regina, who divorced Ian’s father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, spoke of her “unconditional love” for her son in 2011.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to…,” she told Essence at the time.

