What was the cause of Slim 400’s death, and who was he?

What happened to Slim 400, and what was the cause of his death?

SLIM 400 was a rapper from Compton, California, who was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Slim died on December 9, 2021, according to reports.

Slim was an American rapper best known for the songs Bruisin, Nothing But Bloods, and Piru.

He was a close friend of YG, better known as Young Gangsta.

On December 8, Slim was allegedly shot and killed in Los Angeles.

The veracity of these reports has yet to be determined.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.