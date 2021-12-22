What was the college admissions scandal, according to the documentary Operation Varsity Blues?

In 2019, 57 people were charged with bribing and photoshopping their children’s way into elite colleges, including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Following the infamous college admissions scandal, Netflix released the documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

Loughlin and Huffman are unfortunately absent from the film.

In fact, the two-hour film employs actors in a hybrid format that combines documentary and dramatic re-enactments, giving it the feel of a Lifetime film.

Beyond the big names, the film focuses on how the scheme was put together and its organizer, William “Rick” Singer, played by Matthew Modine.

Gordan Caplan, Donna Heinel, Stephen Semprevivo, an IRS agent, an athletic director, and a photographer round out the small cast.

Thanks to recordings obtained through wiretapping during the investigation, many of the re-enacted conversations in the film are heard verbatim.

There are interviews with key players in the case, including former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer and test prep expert Akil Bello.

On March 17, 2021, Netflix launched Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

The investigation into a criminal conspiracy to sway college admissions into elite colleges was codenamed Operation Varsity Blues.

Singer was involved in the production of fake athletic photos, standardized test cheating, and bribes to coaches and administrators.

57 people have been charged since the investigation was made public on March 12, 2019, including well-known parents, athletic directors, coaches, and college entrance exam administrators.

Between 2011 and 2018, 33 parents are accused of paying Singer more than (dollar)25 million.

More than 750 families are said to have been guaranteed college admissions by Singer.

He is currently on the run while assisting the FBI, but he could face up to 65 years in prison and a fine of up to (dollar)1.25 million if convicted.

This is the biggest case of its kind that the US Justice Department has ever taken on.