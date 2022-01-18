What was the identity of Yvette Mimieux, and how did she die?

Yvette Mimieux: who was she and how did she die?

YVETTE Mimieux is best known for her role in the film The Time Machine.

The star died on January 18, 2022, at the age of 80.

Mimieux was an American television and film actress who passed away on January 8, 1942.

She had appeared in a number of films over the years, including The Black Hole, The Neptune Factor, and Jackson County Jail, for which she received three Golden Globe nominations.

A family representative confirmed Mimieux’s death, saying she was discovered dead in her home.

According to Dateline, she died in her sleep from natural causes.

