What was the name of David Bowie’s wife, and did he have any children?

David Bowie, the legendary Starman, was one of the twentieth century’s most influential musicians and artists.

We look back on his inspiring life, his long list of accomplishments, his family life, and his many hit songs in honor of what would have been his 75th birthday.

David Robert Jones, better known as David Bowie, was one of the most influential musicians of the twentieth century.

On January 8, 1947, the English singer and songwriter was born in Brixton, London.

His work is credited with broadening the industry’s understanding of visual effects, stagecraft, and artistry.

He is also one of the world’s best-selling musicians, having sold over 140 million albums worldwide over the course of his career.

He released 27 studio albums and countless hit songs during his decades in the industry.

From winning six Grammy Awards and four Brit Awards to having multiple songs included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll, David Bowie had an undeniably impressive career.

Bowie also worked as an actor, appearing in films such as Labyrinth (1986) and The Prestige (2006).

The artist died of liver cancer on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69, in an unfortunate turn of events.

Thanks to his unique approach to his art and countless hits, Bowie was an artist admired and adored by all.

For many of his fans, Space Oddity holds a special place in their hearts because it was his first top-five entry on the UK Singles Chart.

Let’s Dance, Fame, Golden Years, Dancing In The Street, and Blue Jean are also among his most popular songs.

China Girl, Modern Love, Day-In Day-Out, Under Pressure, and Never Let Me Down all charted well.

The following are some of his other greatest hits:

Just before the release of Space Oddity in 1969, David Bowie met Angela Barnett as a solo artist.

Within a year of meeting, the couple married.

“I married so that I could work,” according to Barnett.

“We married so that I could work to get a permit,” she told the Evening Standard.

“I didn’t think it would last, and David told me before we married, ‘I’m not really in love with you,’ which I thought was a good thing.”

“Then I believe he fell in love with me because when we broke up, he became enraged and acted like a b****y queen.”

Bowie even compared herself to “living with a blowtorch.”

On May 30, 1971, Bowie and his wife gave birth to their son, Duncan Zowie.

Bowie married his wife in 1992.

