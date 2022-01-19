What was the net worth of Andre Leon Talley?

Andre Leon Talley’s net worth was estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Andre Leon Talley, the former creative director of Vogue, died at the age of 73, according to his reps.

On Tuesday, January 18, in New York, the “indomitable” fashion designer, journalist, and former America’s Next Top Model judge died.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of (dollar)2 million.

Last year, the New York Post reported that the pioneering Talley was fighting eviction from the mansion over a rumored (dollar)500,000 he owed on rent.

Talley claimed he owed no one anything and that he owned the mansion.

A GoFundMe campaign had been set up to help him with his legal battle.

“I’ve experienced many peaks and valleys in my life and remain quite resilient,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The situation we’re in is unfortunate, but it’ll be handled by my very capable legal team for the time being.”

Talley’s passion for fashion began at a young age, when he was nine or ten years old and discovered Vogue magazine in his local library.

In 1983, at the age of 34, he joined Vogue and was named fashion news director under Anna Wintour.

In 1988, he was promoted to creative director and remained in that position until 1995.

Talley was a driving force behind the inclusion of more African-American models in magazines and on the runways of fashion shows.

He’d be promoted to editor-at-large later on.

Between 2010 and 2011, he was a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

After that, he became the editor of the magazine Numero Russia.

Talley was a larger-than-life character known for his excitable speaking style and flamboyant style.

He cut an imposing figure wherever he went, standing at 6-feet-6 inches tall.