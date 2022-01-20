What was the net worth of Yvette Mimieux?

Yvette Mimieux’s net worth was unknown.

YVETTE Mimieux had a successful acting career.

Before she died in 2022, her career provided her with a comfortable lifestyle.

Yvette Mimieux’s estimated net worth was around (dollar)5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her acting career, her work as a television personality, and other side businesses were known to be her main sources of income.

On January 18, 2022, the well-known actress died.

Her death was first confirmed by a family member, who stated that she had been discovered dead in her home.

Yvette died of natural causes, according to Deadline.

“Mimieux was very private about her personal life while alive, and it will be the same in death,” Dateline wrote.

Howard F Ruby, her 36-year-old husband, survives her.

Yvette Mimieux was a retired American actress who was born on January 8, 1942, in Los Angeles, California.

She appeared in films such as The Neptune Factor, Jackson County Jail, and the Black Hole during her illustrious career.

During her career, she received three Golden Globe nominations.

She retired from acting in 1992 after playing Deena Swanson on the TV series Lady Boss.

Before her death on January 18, 2022, she was also a writer and an entrepreneur.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.