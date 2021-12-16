What was the Polaroid photo of the ‘headless man’ in the Duchess of Argyll divorce?

A POLAROID photograph was one of the key pieces of evidence in the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s scandalous divorce.

The mystery man in the explicit photo became known as the “headless man,” and his identity has been the subject of much speculation.

With its twists and scandalous revelations, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s infamous 1963 divorce captivated the public’s attention.

Margaret Campbell, the Duchess, was a British socialite who was known for her extravagant lifestyle and a string of high-profile affairs.

After the Duke accused Margaret of being unfaithful, the couple married in 1951, but the relationship quickly soured.

During the divorce proceedings, the Duke produced a number of incriminating letters and photographs that he had taken from the Duchess’s Mayfair residence.

A Polaroid of the Duchess, wearing nothing but her signature triple-string of pearls, standing next to an unidentified man was one of the explicit photographs presented in court.

The Polaroid became known as the ‘headless man’ Polaroid because the man was only photographed from his neck down.

The Duchess refused to reveal the identity of the man, leaving the press to speculate.

A racy Polaroid of the Duchess pleasuring a man was also made.

Although the identity of the ‘headless man’ may never be known, two men were identified as the most likely candidates in a 2000 Channel 4 documentary.

Margaret’s lover was identified as the movie star, who was one of the 88 men on the Duke’s list presented in court.

Fairbanks Jr. and Margaret both denied he was the Headless Man, but his handwriting was used to identify him.

According to one rumor, it was Duncan Sandys, the former Minister of Defence (and later Winston Churchill’s son-in-law).

He offered to resign from the cabinet after the scandal, but his resignation was rejected.

The Channel 4 documentary “proved” that Sandys is the ‘headless man,’ based on Margaret’s claim that the country’s only Polaroid camera had been lent to the Ministry of Defence at the time.

Another of Margaret’s lovers was named as John Cohane, an American businessman.

He had “the morals of a tomcat… a self-confessed wolf,” according to Lord Wheatley, the judge in the case.

Margaret’s rumoured affair with the ex-press officer at the Savoy was mentioned in the divorce proceedings as one of the key affairs.

Another possible candidate for the ‘headless man’ in the photo was German diplomat and brother of Nazi scientist Werner von Braun, who invented the Nazis’ V-2 rocket.

The Duke of Argyll was enraged by Margaret’s numerous affairs, despite the fact that their personal relationship had ended long before the divorce…

