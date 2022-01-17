What was the real name of Sad Frosty?

Sad Frosty’s real name was ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SAD Frosty was a rapper known for the songs Crib With a Lake and New Kicks.

Sad Frosty passed away on January 16, 2022, according to reports.

Frosty’s private life is shrouded in mystery.

Frosty, who was allegedly born on March 4, 1997, broke into the music scene with a single called “ADHD Freestyle.”

Houston, Texas is where he was born and raised.

