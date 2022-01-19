What was the reason for the cancellation of Paris Hilton’s Netflix show?

What was the reason for the cancellation of Paris Hilton’s Netflix series?

Cooking with Paris, PARIS Hilton’s Netflix show, was canceled after one season.

The show debuted in August 2021 to mixed reviews and a small audience.

Due to low ratings, Netflix canceled Paris Hilton’s cooking show after only one season.

The lavish show featured a dolled-up Hilton wielding a diamond-encrusted spatula and preparing dishes such as cornflakes-covered french toast and hamburgers.

Her show was inspired by a viral video of Hilton making lasagna that she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020.

In August 2021, season one of Cooking with Paris premiered, featuring six episodes of the socialite and heiress preparing a variety of dishes.

In Metacritic’s top ten worst new TV shows in 2021, the show tied for first place with Alter Ego, an avatar singing competition.

Cooking with Paris was “an over-produced miss,” according to The Daily Beast.

……

She appears to be channeling her clueless, perpetually bored Simple Life persona, but it feels forced now that we know it was just a character.”

On Cooking with Paris, Paris Hilton introduced a slew of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, her mother Kathy Hilton, and her sister Nicky Hilton.

The friends would cook together on the show before sitting down to chat and eat their meal.

Despite the show’s camaraderie, Netflix decided to cancel it and remove it from their streaming platform.

Hilton’s show has been canceled before.

Her reality show The World According to Paris was canceled by Oxygen after only one season in 2011.

Her show drew only 400,000 viewers, and many of them didn’t return after the first episode.

Despite the cancellation of Cooking with Paris, Hilton’s reality show, Paris in Love, is still on the air.

The show, which can be watched on Peacock, follows her wedding plans with her fiance Carter Reum.

Hilton’s podcast, This is Paris, is also available for download.

