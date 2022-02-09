What We Know About Julia Garner’s New Show, ‘Inventing Anna,’ and How to Watch It

‘Inventing Anna,’ Julia Garner’s New Show: How to Watch It and Everything We Know

So you’ve finished binge-watching Ozark Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix and are ready for the new Julia Garner show everyone’s talking about, which is based on Garner’s Ruth Langmore role; Ozark fans won’t be disappointed.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about Inventing Anna.

Julia Garner has a new show called Inventing Anna, in which she stars after starring in Season 4 Part 1 of Netflix’s Ozark.

The 9-part miniseries was created and produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers and tells the story of Anna Sorokin’s deception.

Garner portrays a Russian-born German con artist who committed multiple frauds in New York City from 2013 to 2017.

Inventing Anna, Julia Garner’s new show, will premiere exclusively on Netflix in February.

Viewers can watch all nine one-hour episodes on Netflix with a subscription or a free trial.

Because the show is a Netflix original, it will only be available on the streaming service.

Yes, the film Inventing Anna depicts Anna Sorokin’s “fake it til you make it” life in New York City in 2013.

Julia Garner perfected her accent in preparation for her role as Anna in the new Netflix series.

When she was 22, she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress, using the name Anna Delvey to defraud banks, hotels, and wealthy individuals.

Julia Garner of “Ozark” reveals the one item of Ruth Langmore’s clothing that she would borrow.

“Anna committed true white-collar felonies while posing as a socialite in an attempt to steal millions of dollars,” an attorney tells a judge in the Inventing Anna Netflix trailer.

She created the “Anna Delvey Foundation” to entice wealthy members of New York City’s social scene to invest in her private members’ club and art foundation.

After her foundation idea failed to attract investors, she tried to secure loans from City National Bank and Fortress Investment Group.

Sorokin was convicted of grand theft and service theft by a grand jury in 2019.

Netflix reportedly paid Anna Sorokin (dollar)320,000 for the rights to adapt her story into a nine-part TV series.

She used the money to repay her defrauded banks in the amount of (dollar)200,000, according to Insider.

With the remaining (dollar)24,000 in her bank account, she paid New York state fines.

Sorokin also paid $70,000 in legal fees, with more to come once her case is completed.

According to the outlet, Sorokin will be left with little after all of her fees are paid.

