What We Know So Far About ‘Dune: Part Two’

Everything We Know So Far About ‘Dune: Part Two’

Dune has been officially approved for a sequel, and anyone who has read Frank Herbert’s original novel has a good idea of what will happen next.

When it comes to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, there are still a few details to nail down and changes to account for.

Continue reading for a rundown of everything we know about the film, as well as some tidbits from the original books.

Despite its megalithic status in the sci-fi and fantasy genres, Dune has been dubbed “unfilmable” over the last half-century.

With his new film adaptation, officially titled Dune: Part One, Villeneuve appeared to have cracked the code at long last.

He only adapted about half of the novel from 1965, giving the film an episodic feel.

Villeneuve has stated that he is interested in adapting at least one more book from the Dune Saga for the sequel.

It’s unclear whether his filmmaking style would be appropriate for some of the events in later books.

Part One of Dune was designed from the start to be a part of a series.

So, similar to Paul’s visions in the desert caused by Spice, we have some very strong hints about what will happen next that we can decipher.

Read on to learn everything we know about the Dune sequel, but be warned: there are movie and book spoilers below.

The clearest hint from WarnerMedia came from Warner Bros. before WarnerMedia officially announced a Dune sequel.

Over the weekend, CEO Anna Sarnoff spoke with Deadline.

“Will there be a sequel to Dune?” she asked. “If you watch the movie, you’ll see how it ends.”

I’m pretty sure you already know the answer.

The plot itself sets the stage for a sequel.

The production is so incredible, and the story is so compelling, that it won’t be judged solely on box office receipts.”

It’s true that Dune: Part One ends on a cliffhanger, with Chani (Zendaya) even stating that this is “only the beginning.” However, the news likely didn’t become official until this week, as frustrating as that may be for fans, because work on the new installment couldn’t begin until those contracts were negotiated.

Dune: Part Two is due out in October.

20, 2023, though this is subject to the production’s completion date…

