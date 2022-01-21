What went wrong between Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf?

What caused Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf to split up?

Meat Loaf’s collaborations with JIM STEINMAN made him famous.

However, the couple had a rocky relationship and were well-known for their public feud.

On April 19, 2021, legendary rocker Jim Steinman died.

Meat Loaf, who sang for Bat Out Of Hell, died in 2022 at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf filed a (dollar)50 million lawsuit against his music collaborator in 2006, resulting in a major fallout.

Jim allegedly registered the Bat out of Hell title as his trademark in 1995, according to Meat Loaf.

However, by August 2006, the singer had dropped the lawsuit, claiming that he had “too much history” with Jim to continue the legal battle.

Despite their disagreements, they both maintained a high level of respect for one another and remained close friends.

“If it wasn’t for Jim Steinman’s brilliance and his ability to turn a phrase and his concepts, we wouldn’t be here tonight,” Meat Loaf said at the launch of Bat out of Hell III in October 2006.

“It’s important to me that he liked the record.

The pair continued to collaborate, with the 2017 musical being the most recent before Jim’s death.

Meanwhile, they famously split up in the 1980s due to legal and financial disagreements, but Jim told Q magazine that they reunited on Christmas Day in 1989 and sang Bat out of Hell on the piano.

“Working together again seemed like the cool thing to do,” Jim was quoted as saying.

The most well-known collaborations between Meat Loaf and Jim were on both Bat out of Hell I and II.

The two albums have sold over 47 million copies combined.

Meat Loaf and John collaborated on rock classics such as You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth and the worldwide hit I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) in the 1990s.