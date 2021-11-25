What Went Wrong If Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Still Have a “Ton of Love” for Each Other After Their Split?

What Went Wrong Between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes After They Split: What Went Wrong?

Although Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have decided to part ways, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue that the two “still have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

“At this point, they’ve decided to take a break from each other in order to assess where they each are.

“They’re not saying never; they’re just saying not right now,” the source says.

“It’s painful, but they’re both convinced it’s for the best.

They would not have done it if they didn’t think it was necessary.

Despite the fact that Cabello’s and Mendes’ friendship “will never change,” their loved ones predicted the breakup.

According to the source, “their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon.”

“The attention became overwhelming, and it irritated them, especially Shawn, to be constantly questioned about how serious they were and whether or not they were planning to get married.”

In 2014, the Cuban native and the “Stitches” performer met while on tour with Austin Mahone.

They remained friends for five years before taking their relationship to the next level.

Previously, the 100 guest star stated that he considered proposing to the Cinderella actress in the future.

“Indeed.

In December 2020, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I think for me, if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff, I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really believe when you know, you know.”

The twosome sparked engagement rumors earlier this year after fans noticed the former Fifth Harmony star wearing a ring on her left hand in a TikTok video, which she explained away as a miscommunication.

“I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me – which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know,” Cabello said in August on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

“Both of my parents are married, and they have lost their wedding bands.

My mother, on the other hand, couldn’t tell me anything.

She has the power to save me, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know!”

Two months later, the singer of “Havana” was candid about how the twosome uses therapy.

