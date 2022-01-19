What Went Wrong in Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Breakup?

What Went Wrong in Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Shocking Split?

An epoch has come to an end.

According to a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, the same thing that made Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet such a great couple also led to their split.

“Jason and Lisa worked together because they were so different,” the insider said of the 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 54-year-old Emmy nominee.

“He was boisterous, loud, and the center of attention, while Lisa was always cool, calm, and reserved.”

After 16 years together, the former couple shocked fans by announcing their separation earlier this month.

They wrote in a joint statement released on January 12 that “we have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.”

“As a result, we share our family news that we are divorcing.”

We’re sharing this not because it’s breaking news, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

The source told Us that after nearly two decades together, their differing perspectives on life began to cause problems.

“That energy became a source of friction because they wanted to live different lives,” the insider explained.

“Jason aspired to do a lot more traveling and exploring.

Lisa would rather stay at home and read, write poetry, and cook.”

After meeting through mutual friends, the now-divorced couple began dating in 2005.

In July 2007, they welcomed Lola, a 14-year-old daughter, and Nakoa-Wolf, a 13-year-old son.

The Dune actor and the Cosby Show alum married in October 2017 after years of rumors that they were secretly married.

The twosome had an instant connection from the start, according to Bonet.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other,” she told Porter magazine in March 2018.

“Love struck, and it struck hard, and he did not flee, as I believe many men do.”

He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder like a caveman!”

While the couple’s romantic relationship is over, they maintain “devotion” for each other for the sake of their children, according to their breakup statement.

“Our love for each other continues to grow and evolve.

