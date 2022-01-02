What Will Happen in the Midseason Premiere of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Although Power Book II: Ghost has taken a break halfway through the season, the events of the previous five episodes have left fans reeling.

Tariq St. John’s life is followed in the Power spinoff.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has discovered that he is following in his father’s footsteps.

Tariq has been attempting to keep his life as a college student separate from his life as a drug dealer for the past season and a half, but it’s all come crashing down around him.

What will happen in the Ghost midseason premiere now that Tariq has found himself backed into a corner?

Will Zeke Discover the Truth About His Parents in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

In the mid-season finale of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Tariq’s double life finally caught up with him.

Though he successfully created some distance between himself and Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) and gained custody of his younger sister Yasmine, things went south.

Tariq was arrested for the murders of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus), and Monet’s ex-flame, NYPD Officer Rameriez, just as he thought he was out of the woods.

Tariq was the one who killed his professor, but Monet’s son, Cane Tejada (Woody McClain), accuses him of both murders.

As he sits in prison, Tariq’s entire future hangs in the balance.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Release Date, Plot Summary, and Everything Else We Know

On January, Starz will premiere Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost.

“What’s Free?” is the title of Episode 206, which will follow Tariq as he attempts to regain his freedom with the help of Brayden (Gianni Paolo).

“Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust,” the official episode description reads.

Brayden must choose between defending his family and assisting Tariq in saving his.

“Within her own family, Monet is confronted with a new world order.”

As we previously learned, Tariq was attempting to obtain dirt on Brayden’s godfather, who holds a senatorial seat, in order to repay a debt owed to Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), but it now appears that Tariq will require far more.

Mary J Blige Explains Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Davis (Clifford “Method” Davis) and Saxe (Shane Johnson)

