What will the 2022 When We Were Young festival’s lineup be like?

What will be on the lineup for the 2022 When We Were Young festival?

WHEN We Were Young is a music festival that brings back emo and rock bands from the last two decades.

In the fall of 2022, the festival will be held in Las Vegas.

On January 18, 2022, the When We Were Young festival announced its lineup via Twitter.

The emorock band festival will feature many artists from the last two decades.

The following are some of the artists who will be performing:

A complete list of performers is available on the official website for the When We Were Young festival.

The music festival offers a variety of packages and ticket tiers, so ticket prices vary.

On their website, general admission tickets are priced at (dollar)224.99.

GA(plus) tickets begin at (dollar)399.99 for tier one and increase to (dollar)419.99 for tier two.

The most expensive ticket and package is the VIP Cabana, which costs (dollar)12,500.

The headliners for the music festival will be some of the biggest names in music from the last 20 years.

The throwback music festival will feature My Chemical Romance and Paramore as headliners.

Some of Paramore’s most popular songs include The Only Exception (2009), Ain’t It Fun (2013), and Still Into You (2013).

The band is also featured on the soundtrack for the Twilight film series.

My Chemical Romance, who will also be headlining the show, have a long list of hits under their belt.

The emo rock band has three songs on Billboard.

My Chemical Romance peaked between 2006 and 2007 with the songs Welcome To The Black Parade, Famous Last Words, and The Ghost Of You.

