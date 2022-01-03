What Will Tom Felton’s Net Worth Be in 2022?

Tom Felton’s Net Worth in 2022: How Much Does the ‘Harry Potter’ Star Make?

Despite the fact that Tom Felton has been acting for more than two decades, he is still widely associated with the Harry Potter franchise.

His portrayal of Draco Malfoy catapulted him to fame, and he remains a fan favorite — especially when he posts TikToks about it.

Naturally, the actor has since appeared in a number of other projects.

What is Tom Felton’s net worth in 2022, with all of these accomplishments?

A Harry Potter reunion wouldn’t be complete without Draco Malfoy, and Tom Felton didn’t disappoint in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

For the HBO Max special, the actor joined Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Because they weren’t in character, viewers got to see the group interact for the first time.

Many fans were filled with nostalgia as they listened to the cast discuss their experiences with Harry Potter.

Seeing them again, of course, highlighted how much they’ve matured since their days at Hogwarts.

Many of the younger celebrities have established themselves and increased their net worth significantly.

What is Felton’s net worth in 2022?

Tom Felton is best known for his role in Harry Potter, but he has since increased his net worth.

Following his time at Hogwarts, he went on to star in blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Felton has also starred in shows such as The Flash, Murder in the First, and Origin.

He’s appeared in both well-known and independent films, all of which have aided his development as an actor.

But what effect have they had on his financial situation?

Felton has a net worth of (dollar)20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That’s a big number, but it’s not as high as some of his former co-stars’.

Tom Felton’s net worth of (dollar)20 million is impressive, but how does it compare to that of his former Harry Potter co-stars?

Despite the fact that fans will recognize him just as Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson will, it appears that the members of the Golden Trio have gone on to make a bit more.

Radcliffe is estimated to be worth (dollar)110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at the celebrity net worth…

