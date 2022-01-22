What won’t Meat Loaf do for love? How the iconic song sparked a never-ending debate about what it means to be “that.”

What will Meat Loaf not do for love? How the iconic song sparked a never-ending debate about what “that” means.

With over 14 million copies sold, Meat Loaf’s debut album, “Bat Out of Hell,” is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Meat Loaf, a rock legend, died at the age of 74.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

“With his wife Deborah by his side, the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight.

Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him for the past 24 hours,” according to a statement on his Facebook page.

“We understand how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such a talented artist and handsome man.”

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” he says, from his heart to yours.

Meat Loaf was one of the best-known rock musicians of all time.

With over 14 million copies sold, his debut album, Bat Out of Hell, is still one of the best-selling albums of all time.

And his hit from Bat Out of Hell II, “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” was number one in 28 countries, including the United Kingdom.

However, the lyrics and what “that” actually refers to have long been a source of debate.

And I’d do anything for love, I’d run straight into hell and backI’d do anything for love, I’ll never lie to you, that’s a fact.

But I’ll never forget how you’re feeling right now, no way.And I’d do anything for love, but I won’t do that.

I’d do anything for love, but I won’t do that.

And some days it doesn’t come easy, and some days it doesn’t come hard, and some days it doesn’t come at all, and these are the days that never end, and some nights you’re breathing fire, and some nights you’re carved in ice, and some nights you’re unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, or will ever see again.

And maybe I’m insane, but I know you can help me.

