What year did Ray J and Whitney Houston start dating?

Ray J and Whitney Houston started dating around the same time.

Whitney Houston’s love life made headlines in the months leading up to her death in 2012.

The Grammy-winning superstar was linked to Ray J, the rapper brother of singer Brandy, five years after her divorce from Bobby Brown.

Although neither Ray J nor Whitney Houston have ever confirmed their relationship, the two have been linked since 2010, following Houston’s divorce from Bobby Brown in 2007.

In the days leading up to her death, there was a lot of talk about the couple.

They were reportedly dating up until her death in 2012, when he was 31 and she was 48.

They were seen eating dinner together in the Los Angeles restaurant Le Petit Four on February 3, 2012, just eight days before she died.

Ray was famous at the time for being Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she recorded her infamous sex tape.

Ray was in San Diego on the night of Whitney’s death, February 11, 2012.

When he rushed to the Beverly Hilton Hotel after learning of Whitney’s death, however, he was reportedly turned away from her hotel room, according to TMZ.

Ray was at home when he learned she had been found dead in the bathtub, and he went to see her right away.

Law enforcement reportedly turned him away and barred him from entering the room.

Ray J revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that he turned down “millions of dollars” to speak about Whitney Houston’s death because it didn’t feel right.

In January 2017, the rapper spoke movingly about his late ex-girlfriend and his decision not to give interviews following her death in 2012.

“I didn’t do a single interview,” he explained.

“I got a lot of calls from people offering me millions of dollars in exchange for an interview.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t need the money, it’s not good money,'” she said.

“That’s not right at all.”

In the long run, my karma would be negative.”

