What You Might Not Know About the ‘Fast and Furious’ Origin Movie

You Were Unaware of the ‘Fast and Furious’ Origin Film

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise may believe they’ve seen everything the franchise has to offer, but there is one obscure title that is frequently overlooked.

Better Luck Tomorrow, a crime drama released in 2002, is set in the same fictional universe as Dom Torretto and his family, who have been committing heists for over two decades.

It’s also important to understand Han Lue, a fan favorite.

Better Luck Tomorrow was released in 2002 between The Fast and the Furious (2001) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).

The film was directed and co-written by Justin Lin, who went on to direct five Fast and Furious sequels and is currently working on two more.

Lin told Entertainment Weekly that he couldn’t stop thinking about Han’s character and actor Sung Kang’s charismatic performance.

He simply stole the character from himself when writing The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

“I quickly realized, ‘Well, I want Sung Kang, and I want Han,” he said in 2016, reflecting on his choices.

Kang and Lin told the outlet that they were both broke and would meet at a Denny’s restaurant to flesh out Han’s character during the filming of Better Luck Tomorrow.

Years later, Kang was washing dishes at his family’s restaurant when Lin called and invited him to audition for Tokyo Drift in front of a casting director.

Despite the change of venue, Han Lue remained the same.

You’ll notice that the character’s arc is remarkably consistent if you follow him from his origin in Better Luck Tomorrow to Fast and Furious.

In Better Luck Tomorrow, he plays the older adolescent cousin of valedictorian Virgil Hu (Jason Tobin).

Better Luck Tomorrow is a film about a group of overachieving high school seniors who use their good grades and respectable status to get away with petty crimes that gradually become more serious.

Han is the odd man out of the group, with a blue-collar upbringing and bleak economic prospects.

Kang envisioned him as the most Americanized of the Asian-American characters, as well as a gangster in the making.

Han’s love of automobiles is given a plausible explanation in the film.

His father is a mechanic who assisted him in restoring and painting a 1965 Ford Mustang in a bright orange color scheme.

Kang smokes a lot of cigarettes in this room…

