What You Need to Know About ‘Betty White: A Celebration,’ a One-Night-Only Event

What to Know About ‘Betty White: A Celebration,’ a One-Night-Only Event

Betty White didn’t live to be 100, but her friends and colleagues are still planning a celebration for her 100th birthday.

A one-night-only movie event titled Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration was scheduled to hit theaters on Monday, January 17, 2021, the day before the Golden Girls alum died on December 31, 2021, which would have been her 100th birthday.

Last year, the comedian announced the film on Instagram, saying, “I’m going BIG for my birthday.”

“Right to the MAJOR SCREEN!” exclaims the narrator.

The film will take a look back at her illustrious Hollywood career and feature interviews with many of her friends and collaborators.

According to the original press release, the film will also feature footage from her numerous screen projects over the years, as well as a lost episode from her first sitcom.

When the special event was announced last year, White said in a statement, “Who doesn’t love a party?!?”

“This is going to be fantastic.”

However, as fans are well aware, the Emmy winner passed away just weeks before the event.

Betty’s agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, said after her death, “Even though she was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

“I’ll miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was certain she’d see him again.”

Following the news of her death, fans and former co-stars began to pay tribute to her.

Ryan Reynolds, who met White when they both starred in 2009’s The Proposal, paid tribute to her with a moving statement on social media.

“The world has changed.

Last month, he tweeted, “She was fantastic at defying expectation.”

“She grew old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you will be missed.

“You’ve figured out the secret.”

Sandra Bullock, who co-starred in the film with the duo, said she planned to toast the late actor with a drink on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t normally drink vodka… but tonight, on ice, with a slice, I’ll do so.”

