What You Need to Know About Dunkin’ Donuts’ Holiday Menu

Dunkin’ Donuts’ Holiday Food and Drink Menu: What You Need to Know

The holidays have officially arrived at Dunkin’! The beloved coffee and donut chain is well into its 2021 holiday food and beverage lineup, and there are plenty of options for even the pickiest tasters, with Dunkin’s holiday menu including everything from the return of the beloved Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte to the debut of new items like the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

On-the-go snacks are also available from the chain, which will help spread holiday cheer!

The fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is first on the holiday menu, and perhaps the most eagerly anticipated.

The Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, dubbed “the ultimate holiday beverage” by the chain and made with warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder, is one of the most beloved holiday drinks, with fans typically counting down the days until its annual return, which came on Nov.

Nov. 1

“Peppermint mocha latte is back, which means Dunkin is about to break my bank,” one fan joked on social media as the latte made its return.

The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte will join the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte on Dunkin’s holiday drink menu in 2021.

The beverage features a creamy, rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, and is the newest addition to the holiday lineup.

Other drinks on the holiday menu include the White Mocha Hot Chocolate, described as “a re-imagined traditional holiday classic with an indulgent and creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate to sweeten the season,” and the Holiday Blend Coffee, the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Editions.

Dunkin’s holiday menu has also given fans plenty of options for on-the-go snacks, including Pancake Minis, a new menu item dubbed a “game changer” that comes with six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits and served warm with a side of…

