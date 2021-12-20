What You Should Know About Tom Hanks’ Surprise Cameo in Episode 2 of ‘1883’

What You Should Know About Tom Hanks’ Surprising Appearance in Episode 2 of ‘1883’

The prequel to Yellowstone, 1883, was released this week, and we already know that Tom Hanks will make a surprise appearance in Episode 2.

Hanks will portray Union General George Meade, a real-life American Civil War hero best known for defeating Robert E Lee at Gettysburg.

In 1883, Hanks will star alongside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who play James and Margaret Dutton, the Old West ancestors of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character, John Dutton, respectively.

We know that in 1883, McGraw’s James Dutton will meet Hanks’ General Meade in the aftermath of the Battle of Antietam, one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War.

According to reports, the scene will be a flashback to James’ time as a soldier.

Hanks’ scene was said to have been shot in one day as a favor to McGraw and Hill.

“Tom and [his wife]Rita [Wilson], as well as Faith and I, have long been friends,” McGraw recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“So I called Tom and simply asked.”

‘Tell me when to be there,’ he says, and he shows up, does it, and kills it.”

1883 is a Yellowstone prequel directed by Taylor Sheridan that tells the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who came to Montana more than a century ago in search of a better life.

Shea Brennan, played by Sam Elliott, is a “tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past,” according to Deadline. Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he does not “suffer fools.”

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliott said in a statement about joining the new show’s cast.

“I think the classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself speak clearly to both of us,” the former Ranch star continued.

Everything is there in 1883, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Sheridan explained that realism was crucial when filming the new show.

“I don’t create worlds with visual effects,” he explained,

