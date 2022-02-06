What your Leo horoscope has in store for February 6–12

Maybe your good intentions went astray, but you can reclaim control of your fitness, finances, and decluttering this week.

It feels great to be able to plan your own future once more.

Pluto, the planet of mischief, may sabotage dates or discussions in love, but don’t be put off!

Mars is your work mentor who will assist you in deciding when enough is enough.

DAYS OF DESTINY

On Mondays, you have an uncanny ability to spot incredible bargains.

Wednesday is the perfect day to experiment with a new sleeping routine.

Reverse a typical weekend route in search of the ideal new home.

BLESSED LINKS

There’s a new store in town that only sells one item.

A structure with striped red and white blinds.

Who is your coworker or friend who enjoys dressing up the most?

LOVE LETTERS FROM LEO

Of course, you’re so ahead of the game in your love life that letter A is your first choice for potential soulmates, but Y and L can also be good indicators of passion.

Committed Leos still require a lot of love and attention, and the “F” days and “A” months are particularly good times to do so.

As a Leo, you appreciate dramatic messages and texts – with plenty of flattery, of course! So make a note in your calendar!