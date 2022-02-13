What your star sign has in store for February 13–19, according to your weekly horoscope for Scorpio.

Scorpio weekly horoscope: What to expect from your star sign from February 13 to February 19.

SCORPIO is a fictional character.

24 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

For the most up-to-date horoscopes, visit our live blog.

Maybe it’s been difficult to see where a home plan should go next – but now that Mercury is in charge, you’ll be able to see everything clearly.

Instead of second-guessing yourself, you make quick decisions.

A full moon of unbridled ambition directs your thoughts and feelings toward intense crushes, which you can turn into reality.

Nature-based activities inspire you, and the sun warms your creative zone.

DESIRE DAYS: On Monday, you expect more and value your own feelings. Tuesday is a Just Do It day, when you send out messages and smiles, and Friday finds you relaxed and ready for unhurried, unrestricted loving.

LOVE LOCATIONS: A former address, either yours or a family member’s, a commercial space that has recently been converted to residential use, or a room with antique mirrors.

SCORPIO VALENTINE HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN HIDDEN

You value feeling far more than thinking, and you won’t entertain any lover who doesn’t make your heart race with just one sultry glance.

Jealousy and possessiveness, as well as an inability to balance love that is all take and no give, can be the darker side of this.

To protect your fragile heart, try to create some emotional distance.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly predictions and daily updates on what’s in store for your star sign.

You can also use our series of guides to learn everything you need to know about everything from which star sign to date for the most steamy sex to what it’s like to live your life entirely according to your horoscope.