What your star sign has in store for February 6–12, according to your horoscope.

Cancer horoscope: What to expect from your star sign from February 6 to 12

CANCER is a disease that affects humans.

22 JUNE – 22 JULY

What a partner you can be this week, with Venus’s energy boosting physical attraction while also assisting you in leaving the past behind.

This has the potential to merge two separate futures into a single shared plan.

And the presence of a celebrity can help.

Meanwhile, if you’re single, “G” I inspires love at first sight — especially when you’re the last person to leave an event or venue.

Jupiter associates good fortune with pleasant memories of travels.

DESTINY DAYS: On Tuesday, make a new cash schedule; on Thursday, celebrate a family achievement; and on Saturday, set aside time for yourself.

LUCKY LINKS: The numbers associated with a new baby, the coworker with the longest hair, and the soundtrack to your favorite movie.

If you’re single, your most sympathetic potential love names can link to letters H, N, or Y, even if the person goes by a different name or nickname entirely.

Letters O, D, and C have the potential to create the right romantic atmosphere, as well as the type of music that is the perfect match for physical passion, for settled Cancers.

Any letter or message that expresses how much you are adored and needed will hit the spot as a Cancer.

