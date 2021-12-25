What’s Airing on Christmas Day 2021 on Hallmark?

What Hallmark Movies Are Playing on Christmas Day 2021?

Christmas has arrived, and Hallmark Channel is bringing some holiday cheer to the airwaves.

Despite the fact that there are no new film premieres scheduled for the holiday, you can still tune in and enjoy some holiday romance stories.

On December, you can watch the following Hallmark Christmas movies.

Robert Buckley Says New Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas House 2’ Is ‘Jam-Packed’ With Holiday Cheer

You can watch a marathon of every new Hallmark Christmas movie released since 2021 this holiday weekend.

The cast of When Calls the Heart, who will appear from the set of the show’s upcoming ninth season, will host the special programming event, which will begin on Christmas Eve.

While there will be no When Calls the Heart Christmas special this year, Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and other cast members will be sharing sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments from Season 9 over the weekend.

Kevin McGarry, who portrays Nathan Grant, promised, “It’s an entire weekend of holiday surprises.”

In Lacey Chabert’s latest Hallmark movie, ‘Christmas at Castle Hart,’ you can spend the night in a real Irish castle.

Nantucket Noel, the first film in Hallmark’s Christmas Day lineup, premieres at 1 a.m.

Here are some more Hallmark Christmas movies to watch on December.

If you’re tired of Hallmark Christmas movies, Lifetime will air some of its own holiday rom-coms on December 1.

Lifetime, unlike Hallmark, has a new movie scheduled for Christmas Day.

Mikaela, a successful romance novelist who hasn’t been so successful in love, is portrayed by Krystal Joy Brown in Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

She goes to a charming B&B for a Christmas writer’s retreat, where she meets a dashing writer named Levi (Curtis Hamilton), who convinces her that she has no business writing about love unless she experiences it firsthand.

At 8 p.m., it will be broadcast.

Other Lifetime Christmas movies that will air on December include

Merry Liddle Christmas, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, and Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, all starring Kelly Rowland, are among the films on the list.

A Taste of Christmas, Christmas on the Menu, and Mistletoe in Montana are also available to watch.

