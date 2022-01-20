What’s in Kendall Jenner’s Bag?

Kendall Jenner Reveals What’s in Her Carry-On

Kendall Jenner shared the beauty products, snacks, and other necessities that she keeps on hand at all times.

We chose these Kendall Jenner-endorsed products because we think you’ll like them at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct as of the time of publication.

Looking through someone’s bag can reveal a lot about them.

Of course, we’d never do something like that, but if someone wants to share their must-have items, we’re all ears, particularly if it’s a celebrity.

Kendall Jenner recently recorded an episode of “In the Bag” for British Vogue’s YouTube channel.

She emptied her bag one item at a time, describing why she adored each item.

“I definitely feel like I have a’mom’ bag,” the supermodel admitted.

I don’t believe I have any unnecessary possessions.

“I like to think of myself as a practical person.”

These are the beauty products, snacks, and other essentials that Kendall carries in her Bottega Veneta bag if you want to “Keep Up With” her.

“If we’re talking about beauty, I’ve got this lip mask.”

When you put it on, it’s very gleaming and lovely.

It also has a very pleasant feel to it.

“It’s great to have this on me.”

Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Alexia Echevarria, and Hannah Ann Sluss are among the celebrities who have mentioned this lip mask in their beauty must-have lists.

This lip balm can be worn all day to give you beautiful, hydrated lips.

It has 756.3K Sephora “loves” and 2,900 (or more) 5-star Amazon reviews.

“I try to keep a snack on me at all times.”

These PB&J sticks from Trader Joe’s are incredible.

They’re little peanut butter sticks with jelly to dip them in.

They’re fantastic.”

“It’s a hair tie,” says the narrator.

It’s just a tiny silk hair tie.

I suppose it’s better for your hair because it doesn’t pull or break it like a rubber band.”

These come in a variety of colors and have received (dollar)1,600(plus) 5-star Amazon reviews as well as 71.6K(plus) Sephora “loves.”

“I have an eyelash curler just to make myself feel better.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Kendall Jenner Shares What’s in Her Bag