What’s Inside Johnny Carson’s $81,000,000 Malibu Beach House?

What’s Inside Johnny Carson’s $81M Malibu Beach House?

When Johnny Carson died in 2005, he left a vast fortune and a magnificent clifftop mansion behind as the pioneering host of The Tonight Show.

When the house was put on the market again in 2017, the asking price was (dollar)81.5 million.

What custom features does Carson’s architectural dream have, and when did he buy it, how much did he pay for it, and was anyone willing and able to pay more than (dollar)80 million to live in it more than ten years after his death?

According to ABC News, Carson’s former home is located on a cliff overlooking Point Dume Beach in California.

After moving The Tonight Show from New York to Burbank in 1972, the host purchased it.

Carson was reportedly impressed by the mansion, which was designed by architect Ed Niles, from the moment he entered.

The home and its guest house, in particular, are situated on four acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.

The main house includes stunning features such as an indoor arboretum with a 30-foot glass ceiling and large trees growing right in the living room.

A large terrace overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and the home includes a swimming pool, a home gym, and other amenities found in Malibu mansions.

Of course, there are a couple of unique features, including a tennis court that NBC gave to their late-night king and a koi pond that may contain some of his surviving fish.

According to CNBC, Carson entered the house for a party when it wasn’t even on the market.

While the original owners were initially hesitant to let it go, the charming host eventually made them “an offer they couldn’t refuse.”

Carson’s unbeatable offer in 1984 was (dollar)9.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He left The Tonight Show eight years later and stayed out of the spotlight until his death.

Those close to him, such as friend and co-host Ed McMahon, said he enjoyed the privacy of staying at home and away from prying eyes.

While NBC executives looked for an opportunity to entice Carson back in front of the cameras, he seemed content in his retirement, which he seemed to live out…

