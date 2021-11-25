What’s new with Wendy Williams?

For nearly two decades, WENDY Williams has been battling various health issues.

After taking time off from the industry to recover, the talk show host has been open about her health on several occasions, most recently on November 8.

Wendy Williams has spent the last 19 years battling various illnesses.

Wendy took a break from her talk show in May due to health concerns related to her Graves’ disease.

The star had been “dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue,” according to a spokesperson for her show at the time.

She also revealed to the publication that she has Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was diagnosed with 19 years ago.

“I’m a million times better than I was a few months ago.”

“The best way I can explain it is that I had a storm in my body,” Williams explained at the time.

“It started when I didn’t show up for my six-month endocrinology appointment.”

I’m hyperthyroid and have Graves’ disease.

“You don’t have to have one to have the other,” she added. “But I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago.”

Wendy has also battled Covid this year, and whether she will return to the small screen this year has been a question mark.

October: During her live Halloween episode, the talk show host passed out on air.

The Wendy Williams show was supposed to return on October 4, 2021 for its 13th season, but it was postponed twice and finally premiered on October 18, 2021.

Season 13 began without Wendy Williams, who was replaced by a slew of new hosts.

Wendy will not be hosting her talk show this year; instead, guest host Sherri Shepherd will fill in for her during the holidays.

On Tuesday, November 23, the show’s Instagram page made the shocking announcement, which stunned fans.

“You asked for it, and we delivered,” they captioned the post, which included a photo of Sherri.

We’re ecstatic to share the news that @sherrieshepherd will return to guest host The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, December 13.

“Before the holiday break, Sherri will take over hosting duties until Friday, December 17th.

“To show your love for Sherri, leave some [celebration emotions]in the comments.”

Wendy’s brother, Tommy, says she doesn’t have early-onset dementia.

“We haven’t received any alerts like that, and I haven’t seen anything like that or had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” Tommy explained.

“We go up and check on a regular basis…”

