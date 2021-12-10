What’s Next for Jo, Link, and Amelia on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Spoilers for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What’s Next for Jo, Link, and Amelia?

Many fans were alarmed by a possible romance between Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) in the preview for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7.

Of course, some viewers have been hoping for a reunion between Link and Jo.

Others, however, are skeptical, especially given Link’s complicated relationship with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

So, what’s in store for Jo, Link, and Amelia in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episodes? Here’s what we know so far.

[Spoiler alert: Season 18 Episodes 7 and 8 of Grey’s Anatomy contain spoilers for Jo Wilson, Atticus “Link” Lincoln, and Amelia Shepherd.]

Will Amelia and Link Marry or Reunite in Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

On Grey’s Anatomy, Jo and Link have a long relationship.

They went to school together, and their friendship grew stronger over time.

Link is now Jo’s person, and he even offered to foster baby Luna so Jo could adopt her.

Meanwhile, Link and Amelia developed a strong relationship and had a son named Scout.

Amelia, on the other hand, realized she didn’t want to marry, and the two appeared to call it quits.

Jo and Link became more supportive of one another as time went on, especially now that they were both parents.

In Minnesota, Amelia and Kai Bartley (ER Fightmaster) seemed to have a special connection.

Amelia and Link, on the other hand, got together for Thanksgiving.

Despite what happened between Link and Amelia on Thanksgiving, a new romance between Link and Jo was hinted at in the preview for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7.

Link confesses in the teaser that he once had a “huge crush” on Jo.

The new OBGYN resident was taken aback at first and looked at her with skepticism.

Jo soon realized, however, that Link was serious.

Some Grey’s Anatomy fans are now concerned that the show will sabotage Link and Jo’s friendship.

But, at least for the time being, it appears unlikely that the two will enter into a romantic relationship.

Remember, Link and Amelia only met on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, Link wants to “spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family,” according to the synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.