What’s Next for Malik, Deja, Randall, and Beth in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ After That Explosive Dinner in Episode 5?

After That Explosive Dinner in Episode 5, What’s Next for Malik, Deja, Randall, and Beth on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6?

In the month of February,

1. Malik (Asante Blackk) and Deja (Lyric Ross) dropped the biggest bombshell on Randall (Sterling K Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5.

However, the episode’s final moments left some questions unanswered.

So, when This Is Us Season 6 premieres new episodes, what’s next for Beth, Randall, Deja, and Malik? Here’s everything we know so far about the storyline.

What Will Miguel and Rebecca Do in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’?

Randall forbids Deja from seeing Malik in Boston in Season 6 of This Is Us after they lied about spending the weekend together.

Deja then reveals in episode 5 that she is going to get her GED so she can move in with Malik.

Randall is enraged by the decision and attempts to shut it down as soon as possible.

He even tells Malik to end his relationship with Deja (which does not work out).

Meanwhile, Beth disagrees with Randall, but appears to understand Deja’s point of view.

Finally, Beth is concerned that if they stand firm without making some sort of concession, they will lose their daughter.

ThisIsUspic.twitter.comcp5mr5P9lIt’s all about love (hashtag)ThisIsUspic.twitter.comcp5mr5P9lIt’s all about love (hashtag)ThisIsUs

Chrissy Metz Teases Kate’s Location in the Future on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Fans of This Is Us will have to wait and see how Randall, Beth, Deja, and Malik are affected by the announcement made in episode 5.

Julia Brownell, the show’s co-executive producer, recently teased what to expect in the upcoming episodes.

Brownell confirmed to Deadline that Beth and Randall will work together on the Deja and Malik situation.

“Randall and Beth can weather this storm together,” Brownell said, “even if Beth doesn’t always agree with Randall’s point of view.”

“You’re supposed to do that in a marriage.”

The co-executive producer did, however, suggest that the two will eventually choose Randall’s side, and Beth’s prediction appears to be correct.

“It will undoubtedly cause a schism between Deja and Randall,” Brownell predicted.

“And that’s on the way.”

What Kevin and Cassidy’s Brutally Honest Chat Really Means for the Final Episodes of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

While there will be a rift between Randall and Deja in This Is Us Season 6, fans already know that the father-daughter duo will be fine in the future.

In the scene from the future…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.