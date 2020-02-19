What’s Next for the Cast of Criminal Minds?

It’s time to say goodbye to the BAU.

After 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, Criminal Minds is about to air its swan song, with its two-part series finale coming to CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 19. A ratings hit for the network, the series spawned two separate spinoffs (Suspect Behavior and Beyond Borders) in its heydey, as well as a South Korean adaptation and two video games. And in the process, the show became one of the longest-running primetime dramas, bested only by the likes of Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Law & Order, Gunsmoke and Law & Order: SVU.

The two-part series finale, written by showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer alongside Penelope Garcia herself, series star Kirsten Vangsness, will see the team band together to capture elusive unsub The Chameleon before celebrating Rossi’s (Joe Mantegna) retirement. Along the way, a brain injury will cause Matthew Gray Gubler‘s Reid more than a few visits from ghosts from his past. Cue the surprise cameos!

Before we see what fates ultimately befall the current crop of behavioral profilers working for the FBI once the show wraps their stories up, let’s see what’s next for the talented cast that includes OGs Vangsness, Gubler, and A.J. Cook, there since day one, as well as later additions Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

The two-part Criminal Minds series finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on CBS.