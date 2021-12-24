What’s on TV this Holiday Season: A daily rundown of the best shows to watch from now until New Year’s Eve

What’s on TV this Holiday Season: A day-by-day guide to the best shows to watch between now and New Year’s Eve

Ready your remotes…

Only one way to start the Christmas weekend is with a ridiculously early children’s film.

The Madrigals, a family who must save their Colombian hometown when the local magic begins to fade, star in Pixar’s new film Encanto, which premieres on Disney(plus) at 8 a.m.

From one Disney film to the next, Frozen (1.30pm, BBC One) kicks off the afternoon’s festivities, with the classic It’s A Wonderful Life (2pm, Channel 4) providing a more mature viewing option.

If your Christmas Eve plans haven’t changed, now is the time to take a disco nap and wake up just in time to see Will Ferrell in Elf (5.05pm, Sky Showcase).

Young Timmy gets lost when the flock raids the farmhouse for Christmas decorations, and Shaun the Sheep gets involved in festive high jinks in The Flight Before Christmas (BBC One) at 6 p.m.

Fans of Aardman animations might enjoy Robin Robin (currently streaming on Netflix), a charming film about a young bird raised by a family of mice who sets out to learn to fly.

Home Alone (6pm, Channel 4) stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who thwarts robbers in a series of escalating pranks.

The Amazing Mr Blunden, a remake of the beloved 1972 film, premieres at 7 p.m. on Sky Max.

The time-traveling adventure follows two teenagers who get a job as caretakers of an old house… only to discover it’s haunted. Directed and starring Mark Gatiss, with Simon Callow as Mr Blunden, the film follows two teenagers who get a job as caretakers of an old house… only to discover it’s haunted.

Our Christmas in the Dales, which airs at 7.55 p.m. on More4, follows former The One Show host Matt Baker to his family farm in the Durham Dales.

The cold weather can be difficult for the farm animals, but the Bakers are determined to keep the farm looking as festive as possible.

The Greatest Snowman (8pm, Channel 4), in which a group of celebrities compete in three snow-building and ice-sculpting challenges, comes along just as you think the competition format has been stretched beyond belief.

Yes, this is true.

Liam, Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

