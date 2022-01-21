What’s on TV this weekend: In the bomb squad thriller Tigger Point, Vicky McClure reteams with Jed Mercurio.

On The Green Planet, David Attenborough explains how the changing seasons affect plants, and Monty Don visits the gardens of Corfu.

BBC Two, at 7:00 pm

Is it better to watch a chilly Scandi-noir drama during the cold, dark days of January – or something like Monty Don’s horticultural travel series, which concludes amidst sun-baked parks and gardens in Greece? Vicarious heat or comforting gloom? Don begins his final leg on Corfu, where he meets Gerald Durrell’s widow, Lee, for a stroll in her mountainside wildflower meadow.

The sight of the stunning pool at the clifftop Rothschild villa leaves him speechless, which is uncharacteristic of him.

In Athens, Europe’s hottest capital, he seeks refuge in Central Park, where he explains how an ancient Greek is responsible for the science of botany.

Channel 5 at 7 p.m.

The museum acquires the bracelet of the first black pilot to join the Royal Flying Corps during the series’ final visit, to help tell the story of his crucial contribution to the First World War.

A replica of a bombed-out 1940s home is also getting its final touches.

BBC One, 8 p.m

Is it true that Jason Manford teaches his children the alphabet by singing the EastEnders theme song? Did Bake Off star Briony Williams once cover a sleeping Paul Hollywood’s face in icing and sprinkles? And was comedian Loyiso Gola once accused of keeping a baby in his suitcase?

Channel 4 at 8 p.m.

George Clarke, the wolf-eyed architect, meets Kay from Stockport, who is converting an old ambulance into a mobile ski chalet.

In another scene, the owner of an oil rig lifeboat tries to make his vessel ship-shape and plush enough to persuade his partner to join him on board.

Meanwhile, Will Hardie pays a visit to an awe-inspiring Thomas Heatherwick structure in Leeds that puts nature front and center.

BBC One, 9 p.m

Here’s a different take on the locked-room mystery.

While performing a solo skydive, a suitably obnoxious Silicon Valley tech guru, whose social media platform is apparently the “new Facebook,” is stabbed in the back.

He jumped alone and unharmed, landing in the branches of a tree, according to footage taken from the plane.

As a result.

