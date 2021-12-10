What’s on TV this weekend: The semi-finalists in Strictly Come Dancing are required to perform two dances.

The 2021 queen or king of the castle is crowned on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and Simon Cowell’s new music competition, Walk the Line, premieres.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

When these whodunnits set in 1900s Vienna first debuted on New Year’s Eve 2020, they felt like a stand-in for Sherlock Holmes.

The Austrian-British co-production returns with our young hero, psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), under suspicion after his patient, a depressed countess, is found dead in her hotel bath.

Liebermann had recently persuaded her to forego her prescribed medication in favor of a Freudian talking cure.

Can Liebermann’s reputation be saved if the doctor and his gruff detective sidekick Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) find the true culprit?

Channel 4, 7.30 p.m.

The Pfizer Covid vaccine has saved millions of lives, and the Government has chosen it over the OxfordAstraZeneca version for its autumn boosters.

However, as Pfizer raises the price of its vaccine while making record profits, concerns about the company’s behavior are growing.

Antony Barnett considers whether it is profiting unfairly from the pandemic.

BBC Two, at 8:00pm

Monty Don and the team celebrate the joy of winter horticulture in the first of three special programmes.

When Adam Frost visits Cambridge University’s botanic garden, he discovers a world of inspirational planting designed to shine in the winter, Joe Swift visits a garden in north London that was inspired by a trip to the Grand Canyon, and Nick Bailey extols the virtues of evergreen planting, which comes into its own at this time of year.

Channel 4 at 8 p.m.

Over the course of two series of his popular lockdown Channel 4 series, Grayson Perry takes viewers behind the scenes at the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery as he oversees the creation of the new Art Club exhibition featuring works chosen by Perry and guest celebrities.

He unveils the exhibition with his wife Philippa in front of some of the participating artists, as well as some of his famous Art Club guests, including Boy George, Johnny Vegas, and Mawaan Rizwan.

BBC Four, 9 p.m.

This is the ultimate lockdown concert, which was stylishly filmed (by high-end cinematographer Robbie Ryan) at the peak of Covid’s first wave.

