What’s on TV tonight: Channel 4’s Queens of Rap examines Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP.

Mary Berry meets people who enjoy cooking for others, and Greg Davies and Alex Horne crown a Taskmaster winner.

Channel 4 at 10 p.m.

Rap songs with sexually explicit lyrics have been popular among male hip-hop artists for decades.

During the lockdown, however, two female rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, broke the internet with a music video for their duet “WAP” (look up the initials for yourself), which was an unabashed celebration of female sexuality.

Poppy Begum, a podcaster, travels to Houston and New York, the hometowns of the “WAP” stars, and finds mixed reactions.

Megan and Cardi B were reclaiming female sexuality from the objectifying male gaze, according to British broadcaster Zeze Millz.

She declares, “It’s definitely not a feminist masterpiece.”

“It’s modern-day prostitution… soft porn.”

BBC Two, at 8:00pm

This week, Berry meets people who enjoy cooking for a large group.

She joins the team from Homebaked Bakery, which is located a short distance from Liverpool FC’s stadium and is in charge of feeding fans on match days.

She also meets Andrew, who has built a smokehouse in his garden as a result of his desire to feed his family.

Channel 4, 8 p.m.

Misti (a perfectionist who has twice been named woodworker of the week), Charlie (consistent but only just made it into the final after that disastrous drinks-cabinet challenge last week), and Radha (great joinery skills) are asked to build a garden building in the final of this inaugural carpentry competition.

“Basically, you’re building the Eden Project in two days,” Mel Giedroyc jokes after seeing Misti’s design.

Meanwhile, Rhada is so engrossed in gluing pieces of wood together that his renowned joinery is in jeopardy.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

Aman Coonar, a cardiothoracic surgeon at the Royal Papworth Hospital, takes on a difficult case.

Dannee, a 30-year-old patient, developed a chronic cough in early 2020.

Given the date and symptom, it’s a rare type of tumor in her bronchus, the airway that leads to the lung.

Aman must operate against the pulmonary artery, one of the body’s largest blood vessels, which carries significant risks.

Channel 4, 9 p.m.

It’s bittersweet to see the latest crop of comedians (and Victoria Coren Mitchell) go.

