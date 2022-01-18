What’s on TV tonight: Chris Packham and his pals are back in the woods for a new season of Winterwatch.

What’s on tonight: Chris Packham and his pals return to the woods for a new season of Winterwatch.

Ranvir Singh investigates the link between Ghislaine Maxwell, Rupert Murdoch, and Prince Andrew on BBC Two’s Why Ships Crash.

BBC Two, 8 p.m

In January 2021, the nation was a captive audience, especially hungry for the natural-world solace provided by Chris Packham and colleagues, as the last series of Winterwatch set new viewing records.

This season, Packham and Michaela Strachan are sharing thermal footage from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, which reveals what the local wildlife does after dark.

On the Isle of Mull, Iolo Williams watches eagles and otters, and Megan McCubbin, Packham’s stepdaughter, will be watching the season unfold at WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland this winter.

The series will continue every weekday for a fortnight, as usual.

ITV, 8 p.m.

This time, it’s domesticated beasts, as the fluffy animals docu-series continues with a look at how pets use their intelligence to live in a human world, from a basketball-playing rabbit to a rat who can learn to drive and a tortoise who can solve a maze.

The episode also shows how, understandably, the happier and more stimulated pets are, the smarter they become.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

The acclaimed This World documentary series returns with the story of the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal in March, causing a global supply-chain crisis.

The film aims to uncover the inside story of the Ever Given accident by using never-before-seen footage and testimony from first-time witnesses.

With over 2,500 shipping incidents per year, this film asks whether this was just a freak accident or if it reveals a serious flaw in the world’s critical supply chain.

ITV, 9 p.m.

Although ITV has a track record in this area thanks to its explosive 2012 Exposure documentary about Jimmy Savile, pre-broadcast details about this investigation into convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, her friendship with the Duke of York, and her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are scant.

The documentary, which is being presented by Ranvir Singh, promises interviews with victims, as well as the former socialite’s siblings, staff, friends, lawyers, and investigators.

Channel 4 at 9 p.m.

St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, has around-the-clock camera rigs.

