What’s on TV tonight: In Toast of Tinseltown, Matt Berry reprises his role as the tortured thespian.

Tonight on TV: Matt Berry reprises his role as the tortured thespian in Toast of Tinseltown.

Sheridan Smith plays the mother of murder victim Anthony Walgate in Four Lives, and Ben Fogle is back on the road in Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild.

BBC Two, 10 p.m.

Steven Toast, a comedy starring Matt Berry as a pompous voiceover artist and semi-permanently resting actor (as in “act-tor”), moves to the BBC after three series on Channel 4.

Thankfully, the cast remains largely unchanged, with Doon Mackichan reprising her role as his chain-smoking agent Jane Plough and Robert Bathurst reprising his role as his flatmate Ed, but, as the title suggests, Steven is on the rise.

But not before overcoming his anger issues and defeating arch-rival Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock) in a Hollywood blockbuster.

There’s a truly unexpected Tinseltown cameo in the opening scene, which must remain a surprise.

BBC One, 9pm

The Metropolitan Police’s failures “probably” contributed to three of serial killer Stephen Port’s four murders, according to a recent inquest into his victims’ deaths.

And that’s the angle pursued in this ongoing drama, as officers assume another victim, Gabriel Kovari, is another gay man overdosing and fail to investigate properly.

Sarah Sak (Sheridan Smith), the mother of Port’s first victim, Anthony Walgate, continues to press the police for information about her son’s death, but they are unable to even tell her when his body will be returned to Hull.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

More true crime, but this time in documentary form, as a two-part film investigates one of Scotland’s most infamous unsolved cases, with the perpetrator of three women’s murders in Glasgow in 1968 and 1969 still unknown.

All of his victims were encountered in the city’s Barrowland Ballroom, which got its name from Helen Puttock’s sister, who remembered them meeting a man named John who quoted from the Bible.

9 p.m. on ITV

The penultimate episode of Anne Williams’ campaign for justice following her teenage son’s death in the Hillsborough disaster picks up eight years after the horrific events in Sheffield.

When Tony Blair becomes Prime Minister in 1997, the then Conservative government refuses to reopen the investigation, giving Anne (Maxine Peake) new hope.

“New Labour…new Inquiry,” she said.

