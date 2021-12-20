What’s on TV tonight: Jim Broadbent and Rose Matafeo join the panel for the Christmas edition of Would I Lie To You?

What’s on TV tonight: Jim Broadbent and Rose Matafeo join the panel for the Christmas episode of Would I Lie To You?

On BBC One, The Girl Before continues, and Diane Morgan returns with a Mandy Carter holiday special.

8.30pm, BBC OneAhead of a new series, Rob Brydon hosts a festive round of consistently the most hysterical comedy panel show on television. Jim Broadbent and Rose Matafeo are on David Mitchell’s team, with Broadbent bringing a cushion he claims was embroidered by Dame Judi Dench as a gift.

Meanwhile, Lee Mack is flanked by Angela Rippon and Ardal O’Hanlon, with O’Hanlon telling a tall (or not) tale about a walnut and former newsreader Rippon revealing that her nickname was “Ripps” and that she once kicked Terry Wogan in the face at a BBC Christmas party.

Watch “Ripps” let loose when Brydon asks if she can still raise a hoof…

9 p.m., BBC OneTimelines in TV dramas can be confusing and/or annoying, but they work well in JP Delaney’s slick psychological thriller.

In the present, creepy architect Edward (David Oyelowo) pursues Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), with whom he quickly develops feelings.

Three years prior, Emma’s visit to a therapist leads her to believe she is in danger, and she confides in Edward as her anxiety grows.

The Tudor revival architecture of Liberty department store in London’s West End, with its half-timbered frontage and leaded windows, is suitably seasonal. 9pm, Channel 4

This film follows the store’s preparations for the most important trading season of the year, which is especially important this Christmas due to the loss of profits due to the closure in 2020.

However, the decorations are being put up at the same time as the first building restoration in 100 years.

9pm, Stephen Mulhern hosts a quiz in which teams from the soaps compete to see who knows the most about their show.

The Corrie team is led by Jack P Shepherd, who is joined by Jane Danson and Tanisha Gorey, while the Emmerdale team is led by Mark Charnock, who is joined by Sally Dexter and Emile John.

10pm, BBC TwoMandy Carter, Diane Morgan’s cartoonish character with the messy up-do and skinny jeans (Motherland, Philomena Cunk) returns with a seasonal episode of her comedy, inspired, somewhat predictably, by A Christmas Carol.

Mandy is the one and only.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What’s on TV tonight: Jim Broadbent and Rose Matafeo join the panel for Would I Lie To You? At Christmas