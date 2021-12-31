What’s the beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel?

What is the source of the beef between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel?

After starring together in several Fast and Furious films, DWAYNE “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel became friends.

Their friendship reportedly deteriorated during the production and filming of The Fate of the Furious in 2016.

The feud between the two stars began in 2016, while they were filming The Fate of the Furious, the long-running franchise’s eighth installment.

Dwayne Johnson praised his female co-stars while reading the riot act to his male co-stars in an August 2016 Instagram post.

“There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one,” Johnson said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“My female costars are always amazing, and I love ’em,” he continued.

My male co-stars, on the other hand, are a completely different story.”

“Some conduct themselves as true professionals and stand-up men, while others don’t,” he continued.

“Those who don’t don’t care because they’re too chicken s*** to do anything about it.”

He didn’t name names, but he did say “candy asses.”

“You’re right,” The Rock concluded on Instagram, “when you see this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling.”

Vin Diesel responded to Dwayne Johnson’s claims during an interview with USA Today, following his co-star’s post on Instagram.

“I think some things have been exaggerated,” Diesel told USA Today.

That was not his intention, I believe.”

“I know he understands how hard I work on this franchise,” he added.

He’s Uncle Dwayne in my household.”

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote on Instagram on November 7, 2021.

“The world awaits the conclusion of Fast 10,” he continued.

In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware.

“They and you don’t send well wishes on every holiday,” Diesel continued, “but the time has come.”

“Legacy awaits, I swore we’d reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!” the actor continued. “But you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play,” the actor added.

“No one else can play Hobbs, so I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

In the post, Diesel also mentioned late co-star Paul Walker, referring to him as “Pablo” and writing that he told Johnson that he would “fulfill his promise” to the late actor…

